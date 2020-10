Who is U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and where does she stand on the big issues?





George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the ‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks’ march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERSPolicing

In her …







Source link