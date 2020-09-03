Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s New Wife





Well, the obvious thing about Jessica is that she’s a singer/songwriter but she has a bit of pedigree! She won the one and only season of Missy Elliott‘s reality series The Road To Stardom way back in 2005.

The friendship between Nash and Betts obviously didn’t start on Claws as Nash has been a fan of Betts’ talents for years, dating back to 2016.

When Claws premiered in 2017, Betts found her way on set for the season 2 finale where she played a bartender, Nadege, for Nash’s character Desna’s wedding.

The couple shared even more video from their beautiful wedding, which was attended by the likes of Ava Duvernay and revealed that they were able to get COVID-19 tests for everyone in attendance so that the party could be worthy of the caption: “Love Wins.”

Congrats again to Niecy and and Jessica!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE





Source link