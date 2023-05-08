NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Who is Ajay Bhutoria? Why does Joe Biden need the Indian-American entrepreneur?NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on May 8, 2023 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Turkiye rejected US proposal to send Russian S-400 defense system to Ukraine: Foreign minister next article Asean push for Myanmar peace continues as it ropes in ‘quiet’ partners China, India, Japan The author comredg you might also like Joe Biden bribery allegations were brought to DOJ in 2018 — two years before similar claims by whistleblower Biden's job approval ratings hit new low; Dem strategist advises White House to 'wake up' Althia Raj: Liberals are painting Pierre Poilievre as the next Donald Trump. That’s a risky Strategy White House Plumbers Episode 2 Release Date, Time and What to Expect Debt Ceiling Battle Lines Drawn Ahead Of White House Meeting Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email