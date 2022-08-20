White House: Zelenskyy must attend G20 if Putin attends summit

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House: Zelenskyy must attend G20 if Putin attends summitNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on August 20, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The White House said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Turkiye shocks markets with rate cut amid 80% inflation The author comredg you might also like TRAIL MIX | Pundits call Colorado's US Senate race competitive, but the numbers say it isn't yet The White House Announces, “United We Stand” Summit – Countering Hate-Fueled Violence Together Liz Truss set to meet Joe Biden for first time as PM in September if she wins leadership Confused about how long to isolate with COVID? The most ethical, scientifically sound timeline looks a lot like what Joe Biden did, London researchers say Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email