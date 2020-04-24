White House trashes media for taking President Trump 'injection' remarks out of context

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House trashes media for taking President Trump 'injection' remarks out of contextNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on April 24, 2020 add comment 63 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article NAC: April 27 – May 1 next article 5 Things That Lead to Financial Freedom The author admin you might also like Why Joe Biden will not be the 46th president US Supreme Court won't hear appeal in Louisiana boy's death Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. Joe Biden is struggling to reach Latinos. The coronavirus crisis isn’t helping Armenian Genocide 105th Anniversary: President Trump Tightens Turkey’s Grip over White House Policy on the Armenian Genocide Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email