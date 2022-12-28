NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House sues Arizona over shipping container borderNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 28, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest White House sues Arizona over shipping container border Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel TV slams alleged Egyptian work on free-trade zone with Gaza The author comredg you might also like U.S. Supreme Court keeps Title 42 immigration restrictions in place US Supreme Court Keeps Title 42 In Place – For Now U.S. Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place US supreme court refuses to lift pandemic-era immigration limit Rick Perry rips green energy agenda: Stunning how wrong the environmental lobby is on fossil fuels Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email