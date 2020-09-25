NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House slams FBI chief Wray over voter fraud testimonyNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on September 25, 2020 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest White House slams FBI chief Wray over voter fraud testimony Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Xinhua Silk Road: China (Nanxun) Elevator Industry Development Forum kicks off in E. China’s Huzhou next article Rapid Revenue Growth Places Introspect Technology on The Globe and… The author admin you might also like Joe Biden's claim about attending historically Black Delaware State refuted by university White House again criticizes FBI director for voting remarks Joe Biden, Kamala Harris pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg House GOP super PAC seeks to shore up additional Republican seats Republicans try and point back to Hillary Clinton Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email