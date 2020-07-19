NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House roundup: Trump tweets condolences for John Lewis – CBS NewsNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on July 19, 2020 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest White House roundup: Trump tweets condolences for John Lewis – CBS News Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Australia’s Defence Strategic Update: when all you have is a hammer next article SparkLabs Frontier-ASU to Host First Accelerator Demo Day 1 The author admin you might also like White House seeks to block testing, tracing, CDC funding Pandemic surge damages Trump, boosting Biden's White House bid: POLL Pandemic surge damages Trump, boosting Biden's White House bid: POLL White House portraits of Clinton, Bush moved White House objects to demands for more spending on coronavirus testing, tracing Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email