White House responds to 6.6 million jobless claims number – Fox Business

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House responds to 6.6 million jobless claims number – Fox BusinessNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on April 2, 2020 add comment 33 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The White House released a statement on the … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Build-up to coronavirus lockdown: inside China’s decision to close Wuhan next article Weidenhammer Named WordPress VIP Silver Agency Partner The author admin you might also like US Congress reacts after Pak overturns Briton's death sentence in Daniel Pearl murder Georgia man pleads guilty to plotting White House terror attack A right-wing network beloved by Trump has been banned from White House briefings for violating social-distancing restrictions Georgia man accused of White House attack plot pleads guilty POLITICO Playbook: The White House gives Dems an opening Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email