White House: President Biden hosts his first White House state dinner

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House: President Biden hosts his first White House state dinnerNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 4, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Biden hosted the White House’s first state dinner since … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Finland: Artists strike against museum ties to Zionist arms dealer next article Mainland Chinese courts should handle Hong Kong’s national security cases if defendants cannot hire local lawyers and Beijing bans foreign ones The author comredg you might also like 'Just buy a Tesla…' Elon Musk advises US President Joe Biden to buy an EV Elon Musk Advises Joe Biden To Just Buy a Tesla As US President Plans To Build 5 Lakh Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Joe Biden shares encouraging words for USMNT following World Cup elimination White House is one of the scariest places of US! know about 6 more Barack Obama ‘throws shade’ at Joe Biden during rally Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email