White House has pivoted on the stimulus so many times they’re turning in circles: report





… May 2020, but the Republicans waited until it was too … ?” Pelosi told her colleagues.

It’s unclear why the White House is … .com/JnYzxwDRgr

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2020

… tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our …







Source link