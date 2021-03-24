NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House drops Interior nominee after Lisa Murkowski objectsNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on March 24, 2021 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest White House drops Interior nominee after Lisa Murkowski objects Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Everest Group Predicts Healthy Rebound in IT Spend by Banking and… next article ThinkNow Releases ConneKt Plus, Enhanced Audience Planning &… The author admin you might also like Republicans sound early note of opposition against $3 trillion White House infrastructure plan Sen. Tammy Duckworth says she'll vote no on Biden nominees until White House taps Asian candidates Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban and background checks after Boulder and Georgia shootings Former Reagan White House official remembers assassination attempt White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email