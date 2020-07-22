White House announces US$2 billion Pfizer contract for vaccine

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)White House announces US$2 billion Pfizer contract for vaccineNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on July 22, 2020 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … is part of what the White House calls the "Warp Speed … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article 'An icon in Indian Country': Noted radio host and journalist Harlan McKosato passes on next article Camera, Lights, Action: New SWIR cameras, lights, and controllers make… The author admin you might also like Tennessee's opposition to COVID-19 absentee ballots called 'pitiful' during US Senate hearing Barack Obama and Joe Biden Meet to Socially Distance and Trash Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Alt History Series in Development at Hulu Nancy Pelosi calls coronavirus the ‘Trump virus’ after White House briefing White House weighs in Missouri AG calls charges against McCloskey’s political posturing Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email