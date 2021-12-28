White House and January 6 committee agree to shield some documents

The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has agreed to defer its request for hundreds of pages of records from the Donald Trump administration, bending to the wishes of the Joe Biden White House.The deferral is in response to concerns by the Biden White House that releasing all the Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected former President Donald…
