Wheelock Properties to loan three plots of land at HK$1 each to NGOs for 2,000 ‘transitional’ homes to ease housing crisis







Wheelock Properties has become the third Hong Kong developer to volunteer to lease some of its land to ease the city’s housing crisis.Wheelock said it will loan three plots of land, with a total area of 500,000 square feet for just HK$1 each to the Hong Kong Council of Social Service and Lok Sin Tong, a charity, for a period of eight years. The parcels of land are in Tai Po, Tuen Mun and Tung Chung.The three plots can provide about 2,000 “transitional” homes to more than 6,000 families that are…







Source link