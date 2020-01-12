What happens to Hong Kong’s economy when businesses are split by protests into ‘blue’ vs ‘yellow’?





In a vibrant arts workshop in Hung Hom, dozens of young people, some masked, are hunched over tables hard at work.On one wall, a large mural shows a crowd of masked and helmeted protesters dressed in black.The young men and women in their teens and 20s are in good spirits, chatting as they turn out handmade cookies, mini fa pai – floral decorative plaques – key chains, drawings and coasters.Many of the works carry slogans like “Five demands, not one less”, “Free Hong Kong”, “Revolution of our…







