What does human flesh taste like? Canadian English teacher faces child abuse charges for showing BBC video in South Korea







An English teacher from Canada who showed a BBC documentary titled “What does human flesh taste like?” to a group of children as young as six faces child abuse charges in South Korea.Footage from surveillance cameras in the classroom shows shocked children burying their heads in their arms to shield themselves from the images in the BBC Earth Lab programme, which was uploaded to YouTube in 2016.“We’re helping the children receive treatment for post-traumatic stress,” a detective told the South…







Source link