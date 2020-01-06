close
'We’ve cut rates but you can’t miss goals'

The finance ministry has delivered a challenge to its revenue collectors — meet tax targets despite $20 billion of corporate tax cuts.
Through a video conference on December 16, officials were exhorted to meet the direct tax mop-up target of Rs 13,40,000 crore ($187 billion), a government official told reporters. Collection in the eight months to November grew at 5% from a year earlier, against the desired 17%.



