Wendy Williams Slams Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Over New Reality Series [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams launched her dailyYouTube series this week, which is a shorter version of her talk show that has halted in-studio filming amid the coronavirus pandemic

On Tuesday’s episode, she took aim at Lamar Odom and his fiancée Sabrina Parr for starring in a new reality show that will take viewers inside their relationship. The series will premiere this spring on the For Us by Us streaming platform (FUBU).

“All right, so, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr, they are documenting their relationship on FUBU,” Williams said during the Hot Topics segment of her talk show. “Now, I don’t know what that is. … And Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about y’all’s relationship,” she added.

“Sabrina is a life coach, but she’s got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct,” she alleged of Parr, 32, who was reportedly arrested for assault in 2015.

Sabrina addressed this last year on Instagram, saying she was “in a very crazy marriage” but that she and her ex got “divorced and moved on.”

Hear more from Wendy about it via the clip above.

Williams also brought up Odom’s sex addiction, saying “Lamar says he’s a sex addict and they say they don’t want to have sex until they get married,” she said. “Lamar has two kids here in New York, grown. I don’t know what kind of time he spends with these kids. You know what, I feel dirty doing the story.”

Last week, Odom and Parr both took to Instagram to tease their upcoming TV project.

“What’s up people, I hope this video finds you all in good health and corona-free,” Odom said in a video with Parr. “I’m just chilling right here with my soon-to-be wife and we just wanted to bring you all in. We’re going to shoot our own reality show.”

“There’s been a lot of questions online and we really haven’t answered anything because y’all are about to see, as soon as the reality show drops in a couple of weeks, you’ll really see our true love,” Parr added. “We’re both imperfect people, but the point is we love each other and we’re fighting really hard for this relationship and we’re still here.”

“Come live with us,” Odom concluded. “Come holler at us, come support this black love.”

Parr also noted that the series will answer many questions people have about their relationship.

“For everyone asking me ‘where’s @lamarodom,’ ‘are we still together,’ calling me names, making accusations about who I am and what I stand for… you will soon know the TRUTH!” she wrote in the caption of the same clip she shared on her own IG page. “The Lamar and Sabrina reality series will be out officially in a few weeks! Make sure you stay tuned for the release date! It will be all digital and you can watch from anywhere anytime! Exclusively on @forusbyusnetwork and @hotnewhiphop !!!! Go follow them NOW!!!”

