Wendy Williams Is Making Fans Happy With The Latest Photos







Wendy Williams made her fans and followers happy with the latest pics in which she is looking good and happy. Check them out below.

Wendy has been in the news a lot lately. From not returning to her show, as of yet, and a legal battle with Wells Fargo, the 57-year-old has been the talk of the internet.

The Shade Room said: ‘Though she’s become a trending topic, Wendy is still all smiles. On Sunday night, TSR exclusively obtained photos, showing the talk show vet spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities, according to sources.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As previously reported, ‘During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease.’

Someone said: ‘one thing about her is she gone wear some shorts honey,’ and one other follower said: ‘what happens when you talk about everybody.’

A follower posted this: ‘I know that ain’t Kevin baby play pin in the back.’

One other commenter said: ‘If truly she is ill hope she gets the help and support she needs .. Say what u want Wendy is iconic .. There is absolutely NO1 that can do what she does.’

Someone else said: ‘Y’all may not like her but it don’t hurt to pray for her.’

It’s been just revealed that the attorney of Wendy Williams decided to speak. Check out what he had to say below.

The Shade Room notes: ‘earlier this month, #WellsFargo alleged that #WendyWillams needed a guardian to handle her financial affairs. Now, the veteran talk show host has issued a statement of her own.’

‘According to a statement from her lawyer LaShawn Thomas, Esq., obtained by TSR, Wendy ‘strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.’

TSR continued and said: ‘The statement goes on to say that Wells Fargo refuses to honor the power of attorney, which is her son. ‘Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf.’







Source link