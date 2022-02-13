Wendy Williams’ Attorney Shocks Fans With This Latest Report







It’s been just revealed that the attorney of Wendy Williams decided to speak. Check out what he had to say below.

The Shade Room notes: ‘earlier this month, #WellsFargo alleged that #WendyWillams needed a guardian to handle her financial affairs. Now, the veteran talk show host has issued a statement of her own.’

‘According to a statement from her lawyer LaShawn Thomas, Esq., obtained by TSR, Wendy ‘strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.’

TSR continued and said: ‘The statement goes on to say that Wells Fargo refuses to honor the power of attorney, which is her son. ‘Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The statement continues to say, ‘Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind and disappointed about falsely circulated statements.’

Someone said: ‘I really want Wendy to come out of this on top. This is sad.’

A commenter posted this: ‘I feel like a bank would only do this if there was something fishy happening. They managed her accounts for years so something suspicious could be going on with her accounts.’

Someone else said: ‘I think the bank knows something we don’t know. Wendy hasn’t been okay since her husband did all that shit.’

A follower said: ‘Gotta feeling she’s going to come out on top and somebody going regret being her opp. Still praying for her though.’

Wendy Williams asked a Supreme Court judge something that has fans freaking out. Here’s what’s this all about.

The Shade Room noted: ‘while we are unsure of the current state of #WendyWilliams’ health, her bank is reportedly under the impression that she is unable to handle her financial affairs at this present time.’

Stay tuned for more news about Wendy.







Source link