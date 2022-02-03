We will resist: Putin affirms united China-Russia front against sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said China and Russia would resist Western sanctions pressure at “every opportunity”, on the eve of his arrival in Beijing for the Winter Games.In remarks given to Chinese state media ahead of his arrival, Putin also said the two nations “concur or are really close” on most international issues, and their ties are “not influenced” by ideology.“We are consistently expanding settlements in national currencies and creating mechanisms to offset the negative impact…
