Wavestone US Welcomes Former CIO, CTO, and VP of Engineering Keith…





The IT and business advisory giant’s new Principal comes with 25+ years experience building and executing effective, transformative enterprise IT strategies across all industries

(PRWeb March 29, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/wavestone_us_welcomes_former_cio_cto_and_vp_of_engineering_keith_worfolk_as_principal_consultant/prweb17825598.htm





Source link