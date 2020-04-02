close
AFRICAN AMERICAN (E)

WATCH: Siblings Prank Their Dad Into Believing They Shattered His TV [Video]

AFRICAN AMERICAN (E) by admin on add comment 26 views
1f602.png


These two brothers brought the fun to a different level.

Well, this level almost got them a good ol’ fashion whoopin’ by their father. In the video, you can see two brothers making noise in the living room playing around and acting like they are throwing the football around.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Next, one of the brothers makes a thump sound to make it appear as if they hit the TV with the football. That’s when things get interesting. They had the TV screen on an image that made the screen appear it was shattered. When the father comes downstairs…his reaction is PRICELESS!

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

Y’all watched dis mann😂😂😂😂 pranked my pops 🏌🏽‍♂️😂😂

A post shared by Snoop💰 (@getlivejay) on Mar 28, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

 

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response