WATCH: Native Bidaské with Four Directions' OJ Seamans, Sr. on the Native Vote





OJ Seanans, Sr. (Sicangu Oyate) joined Native Native News Online’s publisher and editor Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) on Friday’s edition of Native Bidaské. The two discusssed the importance of the Native vote in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections on November 8, 2022





Source link