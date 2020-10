WATCH: Barack Obama campaigning for Joe Biden in new video, urging young people to vote





… the race for the White House and voting wraps up … for his former partner, Joe Biden.

Obama released a video on twitter … opportunity.”

WATCH: Barak Obama campaigning for Joe Biden in a new … .com/vfHnP4XPxK

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 21, 2020 …







Source link