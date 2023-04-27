Washington State to Establish MMIP Cold Case Unit

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)Washington State to Establish MMIP Cold Case UnitNATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by comredg on April 27, 2023 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest A new unit dedicated to solving Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) cases is coming to the state of Washington thanks to a newly signed house bill. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Expertos en tecnología pronostican que el teletransporte será una realidad en 2070 next article Re: Sudan: Syria refugee killed by militia during evacuation attempt The author comredg you might also like 'Turning pain into power' | Family of MMIW Launches Beauty and Self-Defense Line Denver’s first Native American affordable housing project aims to make amends for U.S. policy ‘Belts, Razor Straps, Willow Sticks or Jesus Ropes’ | In Washington, Indian Boarding School Survivor Recalls Native Children Choosing How They Would be Beaten Native News Weekly (April 16, 2023): D.C. Briefs Native News Weekly (April 23, 2023): D.C. Briefs Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email