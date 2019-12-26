Wang Sicong, son of Chinese property billionaire, reaches deal with Shanghai Panda creditors







Wang Sicong, the high-profile son of one of China’s richest men and the chairman of private equity company Prometheus Capital, has reached a settlement with more than 10 creditors of Shanghai Panda Entertainment, a company he founded in 2015 that went bankrupt in March.Wang and Prometheus Capital had compensated the investors, shouldering losses that amounted to nearly 2 billion yuan (US$285 million), Prometheus Capital said in a statement on its website on Thursday.“In the past few years,…







