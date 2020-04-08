Waiting for Justice in Nome, Alaska







Even after the initial trauma, invasive medical exams, and difficult police questioning, a woman in Nome who reports sexual assault must also confront the likelihood her complaint will go nowhere. She may never learn the fate of her case in the law enforcement system. National Native News takes a look at the climate of fear, mistrust and despair that arises when perpetrators don’t face any consequences. A group of mostly Alaska Native women have been working for years to change the narrative coming from a mostly male, non-Native government and legal structure.

