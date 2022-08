Voltz Protocol users can borrow from Aave and Compound stablecoin and ETH pools at fixed rates in just one click, providing much-needed stability and protection from variable borrowing cost interest…

(PRWeb August 30, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/voltz_launches_fixed_rate_borrowing_on_aave_and_compound_markets_bringing_much_needed_stability_to_the_crypto_ecosystem_ahead_of_the_merge/prweb18868285.htm





Source link