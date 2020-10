Virdee Concierge, an API-first platform, provides a virtual reception experience to enable seamless customer arrivals – reducing costs and boosting profitability for building owners

(PRWeb October 29, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/virdee_launches_first_end_to_end_contactless_check_in_solution_for_hotels_and_multifamily_properties/prweb17506669.htm





Source link