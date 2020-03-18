close
Viral video amid Covid-19 pandemic backfires badly as Hong Kong hedge fund manager incurs internet’s wrath over clip of him wiping licked fingers on MTR handrail

33 views
A Hong Kong-based hedge fund manager has claimed a viral video showing him licking his fingers and wiping them onto a train’s handrail was an attempt at parody meant to educate his friends about the ease of spreading fake news amid the coronavirus pandemic.Instead, the experiment misfired badly, attracting the full wrath of social media on Wednesday, as online users condemned him for irresponsible behaviour. The video was shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook and forwarded via private…



