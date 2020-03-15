close
ASIAN (E)

Viral reports that Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak took ‘second wife’ prompt woman to file police complaint

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 96 views
b5e162b8-66a0-11ea-8e9f-2d196083a37c_image_hires_181553.jpg




A Malaysian woman has filed a police report denying speculation – which has been going viral online – that she has married former prime minister Najib Razak.The woman, who is in her 50s, lodged the report after pictures of her went viral on social media and messaging apps, claiming she is Najib’s “second wife”.Wangsa Maju police spokesman Rajab Ahad Ismail confirmed they had received a report from the woman, adding that they would refer the matter to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response