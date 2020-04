Viotek Reveals Upgrade With New GNV27DB 27” 2K Curved 144Hz Gaming…





Viotek upgrades popular GN27xx series with a new GNV27DB 27” 2K curved 144Hz gaming monitor with upgraded features that win over gamers and movie-lovers alike.

(PRWeb April 02, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/viotek_reveals_upgrade_with_new_gnv27db_27_2k_curved_144hz_gaming_monitor/prweb17004968.htm





Source link