VideoRay, a global leader in underwater robotic systems, is proud to welcome U.S. Navy veteran Mario Pais as the company’s new Program Manager. Pais is responsible for leading and managing a…

(PRWeb June 22, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/videoray_welcomes_u_s_navy_veteran_and_eod_and_mine_countermeasures_expert_as_program_manager/prweb19407696.htm





Source link