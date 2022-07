VideoRay, a global leader in underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) technology, has named Brad Clause as account manager for the offshore wind renewable energy, aquaculture and shipping markets….

(PRWeb July 13, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/videoray_hires_subsea_rov_expert_to_manage_offshore_wind_aquaculture_and_shipping_markets/prweb18788344.htm





Source link