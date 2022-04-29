Video Of A$AP Rocky Shows New Data About The Latest Incident







It seems that there’s some good news about A$AP Rocky. Check out the latest reports revealed by The Shade Room.

The Shade Room notes that things seem to be up in the air for ASAP Rocky as the investigation into the alleged November 2021 shooting incident unfolds.

‘Los Angeles Police Department sources told @tmz_tv that video footage of the alleged incident exists and is in their possession. It’s unclear what exactly was captured in this alleged video. However, #TMZ says the video is likely from a surveillance camera,’ TSR says.



TSR continued and said ‘As previously reported, Rocky was arrested over a week ago for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident that began as a heated argument. The array was for assault with a deadly weapon. Police allege that ASAP Rocky shot at a man several times, ultimately only grazing the victim’s hand. Rocky was released on bail shortly after the arrest.’

‘During a search of the artist’s home last week, police found several guns. Turns out, each weapon was “legally acquired” per #TMZ. Not only that, the guns do not match the shell casings found at the crime scene. This means none of the guns found match the gun used in the shooting,’ TSR notes.

Someone said: ‘Now this is the case yall should be suspicious of,’ and one other follower said: ‘leave rih rih baby daddy alone.’

A commenter posted this: ‘If he did do it why would he keep the guns,’ and one other follower said: ‘All this guy does is stress out our good sister Rihanna while pregnant like bro!’

One other follower said: ‘Damn all this why she about to have the baby,’ and more people showed their support in the comments.







