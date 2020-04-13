close
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Easter With Her Adorable Children [VIDEO]

1f430.png


Vanessa Bryant shared her Easter festivities with her children online. The Bryant family had giant Easter eggs and opened them up to find some nice treats for the girls!

Bianka & Capri (with the help of mommy) smashed open the Easter eggs and the video is absolutely heartwarming. We love to see the Bryant family in good spirits as earlier in the year they tragically lost father/NBA legend Kobe Bryant & daughter Gigi Bryant in a helicopter accident.

Check out the video below.

Easter Treats!🐰🥚Bianka & Capri 💕Thank you @jeffleatham

Look at that smile! Sending love to the Bryants.

