UZIO Announces COVID Relief Response: To support SMBs in the DMV area…





UZIO’s CEO, Sanjay Singh, today announced the use of their all-in-one HRIS, benefits & payroll platform completely complimentary for SMBs in the DMV area battling the COVID-19 outbreak, with the…

(PRWeb April 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/uzio_announces_covid_relief_response_to_support_smbs_in_the_dmv_area_with_all_in_one_hris_payroll_benefits_platform_at_zero_cost/prweb17050199.htm





Source link