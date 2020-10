Dynamic Fortune 100 corporate affairs executive, with expertise in managing C-suite and enterprise communication and policy strategies, brings over 25 years of experience to Franklin Energy and AM…

(PRWeb October 21, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/utility_executive_jim_gould_joins_franklin_energy_as_director_of_corporate_affairs/prweb17481498.htm





Source link