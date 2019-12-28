US warns China against trying to ‘coerce’ Taiwan after Shandong aircraft carrier passes near island







The US warned Beijing on Friday against trying to coerce Taiwan after China’s new aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a show of strength that came two weeks before the island’s elections.Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Thursday that the Shandong and accompanying frigates had sailed northwards though the Taiwan Strait.The deteriorating relations between the mainland and the self-ruled island – which Beijing regards as part of its territory – have been a key issue in the…







