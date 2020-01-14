US Treasury tightens foreign investment review rules

This story is published in a content partnership with POLITICO. It was originally reported by Doug Palmer on politico.com on January 13, 2020.The US Treasury Department has finalised two regulations that expand the power of the US executive branch to block foreign investments in real estate or certain businesses involved in critical technology, infrastructure or personal data.The increased authority could significantly expand the number of transactions reviewed each year, although a senior…
