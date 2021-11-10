US trade chief Katherine Tai says getting ‘traction’ with China in phase one deal talks

The Biden administration is getting traction with China in talks over Beijing’s compliance with a Trump-era trade deal, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday, but she declined to predict an outcome while discussions continue.She told reporters in Washington the administration aims to hold China accountable to the two-year phase one trade deal signed in January 2020 and is exploring all weaknesses in China’s performance, including its lack of purchases of commercial aircraft…
