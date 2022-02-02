US to deploy 3,000 troops to support Nato amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine





The United States is bolstering its military presence in central and eastern Europe, a senior official in the Biden administration said on Wednesday, with plans to deploy 3,000 troops to fortify Nato forces amid fears Russia could invade Ukraine.President Biden is sending about 2,000 troops across the Atlantic from North Carolina to Poland and Germany this week and moving another 1,000 already in Germany to Romania, said the official.The move comes amid fears of conflict erupting in Ukraine…







