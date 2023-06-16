US supreme court upholds protections for Native American children





Children will continue to be protected under law preventing removal from their tribal communities for fostering or adoption

The US supreme court has ruled that Native American children can continue to be protected under federal law against being removed from their tribal communities for fostering or adoption, rejecting a petition from a white couple who argued that the provision was a form of racial discrimination.

The supreme court’s decision upholds decades of federal law that gives Native Americans and tribal members preference in the adoption or foster care of Native American children.

