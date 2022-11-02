US Supreme Court signals end to affirmative action as trial opens

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)US Supreme Court signals end to affirmative action as trial opensNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on November 2, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The US Supreme Court’s conservative majority has signalled … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners next article ISPE Names Takeda the 2022 Facility of the Year Awards Overall Winner The author comredg you might also like Hillary Clinton criticises GOP for touting crime as top issue but not being ‘bothered’ by Paul Pelosi attack Campaign 2022: One Week To Go In North Carolina U.S. Senate Race US Supreme Court hears oral arguments on affirmative action in college admissions U.S. Supreme Court Considers Ending Affirmative Action RON bill grinds to a halt in the U.S. Senate Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email