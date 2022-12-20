US Supreme Court orders hold on termination of Trump-era deportation policy Title 42

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)US Supreme Court orders hold on termination of Trump-era deportation policy Title 42NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 20, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The US Supreme Court Monday stayed an order from … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Tunisia: former president accuses Israel of ‘terrorism’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor next article Re: 13,000 Palestinians stripped of their Jerusalem residency permits The author comredg you might also like US Senate OKs $858 Billion Defense Act With Billions in Taiwan, Ukraine Aid Former North Texas rabbi who was taken hostage at synagogue speaks at White House Hanukkah event Joe Biden Meets Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso at the White House Bidens Host Hanukkah Reception Featuring First-Ever White House Menorah U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halts expiration of asylum-limiting policy Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email