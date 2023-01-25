US Supreme Court denies review of Walmart racial bias suit

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)US Supreme Court denies review of Walmart racial bias suitNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 25, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The US Supreme Court Monday denied review of a … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: A State for some of its citizens: Captured black soldier’s saga highlights racism in Israel – Middle East Monitor next article Re: Russia slams NATO chief’s response to burning copy of Holy Qur’an in Sweden – Middle East Monitor The author comredg you might also like White House says Trump and Pompeo failed on Khashoggi accountability CBS News Reporter Jabs White House By Asking For ‘Any Reflections’ On Pence’s Quick ‘Public Disclosures’ on Docs US Supreme Court to hear lawsuit accusing YouTube of complicity in 2015 Paris attacks Act quickly to ban assault weapons: Joe Biden to Congress after California mass shootings No, Joe Biden did not grope his granddaughter; viral video is clipped Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email