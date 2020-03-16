close
ASIAN (E)

US stocks extend drop after trading halt, despite Federal Reserve cutting rates to combat growing coronavirus pandemic

US stocks extended their drop after a trading halt on Monday morning, despite policymakers’ continuing effort to counter the global coronavirus pandemic.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 2,230 points or 11 per cent. The index immediately declined more than 9 per cent at the open, triggering a 15-minute “circuit breaker” trading halt for the third time in the past week. The temporary halt is designed to prevent a market free fall.Once trading resumed, indices continued to fall sharply, with…



