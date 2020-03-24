close
US slashes Afghan aid as Taliban talks stall and coronavirus threatens push for peace

3b146922-6d85-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_123708.jpg




The US has cut military aid to Afghanistan by US$1 billion this year and threatened further cuts, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed to broker a power-sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.“Their failure has harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonours those Afghan, Americans and coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country,” Pompeo said, adding that the US…



